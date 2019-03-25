Vrana tallied a goal and two shots during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Vrana continues to chug along with four goals and six points in 12 games during the month of March. The 23-year-old winger is breaking out in 2018-19 with 22 goals and 45 points in 76 games and should be squarely on your radar when the time comes to draft your 2019-20 fantasy roster.