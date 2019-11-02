Vrana scored twice on a game-high eight shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

Both of Vrana's goals came in the first period, including a breakaway tally, to ignite a Washington blowout. The goals were his fifth and sixth of the season and extended his point streak to four games. He has six points during his current stretch and 11 overall on the season. Vrana scored 24 goals in 82 games a year ago and should be good for another 20-plus in 2019-20.