Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Racks up two points in win
Vrana scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Vrana helped out on Evgeny Kuznetsov's goal in the second period. The Ducks rallied to tie the game, but Vrana deposited his 15th of the year at 1:37 of the third period to produce the eventual final score. All of his goals have come at even strength this season, but the Czech winger has a career-high six power-play points as well. He's posted six goals and four helpers in his last nine contests, raising his season total to 27 points in 31 games.
