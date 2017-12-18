Vrana was on the ice with the Capitals on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

It appears Vrana's demotion was just a paper transaction in order to help with Washington's cap situation, as he was in attendance at practice. Fantasy owners can likely expect this to happen throughout the season considering the Capitals are hard up against the limit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories