Vrana will draw into the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vrana will skate on the third line alongside Lars Eller and Daniel Sprong after being a healthy scratch for the last two games. The 25-year-old has gone quiet on the goal-scoring front, tallying just five helpers and a minus-4 rating in his previous 11 games prior to being dispatched to the pressbox, so fantasy owners can only hope the time off will be the cure for the speedy winger's offensive woes.