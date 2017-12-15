Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Scores Thursday
Vrana posted two shots on goal, one of them finding the back of the net, in the Capitals 5-3 win Thursday against the Bruins.
The 21-year-old has now scored in back-to-back outings despite only seeing a little over 22 minutes of ice time in his last two games. He is usually slotted in the top-6 forwards for the Capitals, but he has been hard to trust in standard leagues lately, only posting five shots on goal in his last four games. Still, Vrana deserves to be owned in most leagues, and is in consideration in daily leagues as well.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Finds back of net twice•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Moved to third line•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Tallies goal in loss to Flames•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Dishes out two helpers in opener•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Pots goal in preseason debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...