Vrana posted two shots on goal, one of them finding the back of the net, in the Capitals 5-3 win Thursday against the Bruins.

The 21-year-old has now scored in back-to-back outings despite only seeing a little over 22 minutes of ice time in his last two games. He is usually slotted in the top-6 forwards for the Capitals, but he has been hard to trust in standard leagues lately, only posting five shots on goal in his last four games. Still, Vrana deserves to be owned in most leagues, and is in consideration in daily leagues as well.