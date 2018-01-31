Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Scratched again Wednesday
Vrana will be held out of the lineup Wednesday against the Flyers, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Vrana has struggled mightily in recent weeks with just three goals and six points in his last 23 games. Furthermore, the 21-year-old winger's ice time had been cut significantly in the last three games (averaging 7:57 per game) that afforded him only one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating during that span. The Capitals hope the night off will galvanize the talented Czech winger and get him out of the dry spell, but it's safe to say that he has failed thus far to fulfill the lofty (perhaps unrealistic) expectations set before the start of the season. Vrana's fantasy value in standard formats is very shaky until he can carve out a more meaningful role again. Those in dynasty formats should recognize his long-term potential and stand pat.
