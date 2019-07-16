Vrana earned a two-year, $6.7 million contract extension from the Capitals on Tuesday.

Vrana set career highs in goals (24), assists (23) and shots (161) last season. It's a solid bridge deal for the winger, who will get the opportunity to earn an even bigger payday if he continues to develop. The 22-year-old should be in line for a top-six role this season and figures to see minutes on the power play as well.