Vrana had a pair of assists and one shot on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to Vegas.

Vrana was in on both T.J. Oshie goals midway through the third period, helping to turn a 3-0 Vegas lead into a one-goal contest. Vrana's goal-scoring has dried up in recent weeks -- he's gone nine games without one -- but he has still managed to chip in with seven helpers in that stretch. Overall, the 23-year-old has 23 goals and a career-high 49 points through 59 games.