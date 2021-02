Vrana was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vrana joins teammates Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov in virus protocol. He can be safely ruled out for Sunday's game against the Flyers, and there's no clear timeline for his return to action. The 24-year-old has impressed through the first 11 games, recording three goals and five assists.