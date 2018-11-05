Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Shuffles down to fourth line
Vrana was practicing on the fourth line during Monday's morning skate, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The demotion would certainly limit Vrana's fantasy value as he had been skating alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in recent outings. The 22-year-old winger has a great deal of offensive upside and isn't expected to toil in the bottom six for long, but fantasy owners should exercise caution when putting him in their lineups until his role improves.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Notches two points Friday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Notches assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Lifts Stanley Cup in first full season•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Bags apple Sunday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Big three-point game including game-winner•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...