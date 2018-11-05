Vrana was practicing on the fourth line during Monday's morning skate, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The demotion would certainly limit Vrana's fantasy value as he had been skating alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in recent outings. The 22-year-old winger has a great deal of offensive upside and isn't expected to toil in the bottom six for long, but fantasy owners should exercise caution when putting him in their lineups until his role improves.