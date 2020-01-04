Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Snaps 10-game goal drought
Vrana tallied a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Vrana put up 12 goals through 28 games to open the season, but he's now tallied just four times in his last 14 outings, which included a 10-game goal drought. It's still been a solid year on the whole for the 23-year-old, who has 32 points, 119 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating in 2019-20. His tally Friday also counted as the game-winner, his fourth of the campaign.
