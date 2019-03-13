Vrana scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

His 20th and 21st tallies of the season staked the Caps to a 2-0 lead they'd quickly squander. Vrana is having a solid second NHL campaign, and the 23-year-old winger should continue to produce down the stretch on a dangerous No. 2 line alongside Nicklas Backstrom.