Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Stays hot with helper Thursday
Vrana recorded an assist during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Red Wings.
Vrana continues his hot streak with his second goal and sixth point over his last five games. Remarkably, the 23-year-old has been able to sustain a high level of play while skating on the third line with Brett Connolly and rookie center Travis Boyd, so this could be a sign that he's finding his sea legs in the late stages of a rookie season that has yielded 13 goals and 27 points in 67 games. Keep your eyes peeled for the slick winger in the middle to late stages of 2018-19 fantasy drafts.
