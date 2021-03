Vrana tallied an assist and two PIM during Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Islanders.

The helper gives Vrana five goals and 10 points over his last 10 games. The 25-year-old winger is producing at a rate that would see him eclipse the 60-point mark in a normal 82-game season -- quite convenient for the pending restricted free agent as heads towards a contract extension in the coming months.