Vrana scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres.

With Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, among others, unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols, the Caps needed someone else to lead the offense and Vrana came through, setting up Nic Dowd early in the second period for the team's second goal before scoring the tying tally himself later in the frame. Vrana has found the scoresheet in every game but one to begin the season, racking up three goals and five points through five games.