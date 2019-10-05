Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Tallies again Friday
Vrana scored his second goal of the season and added three shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.
Vrana provided the opening tally 10:25 into the first period, converting a pass from Lars Eller behind Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov. Vrana's got the hottest stick on the Capitals right now, with a goal in each of their first two games of the year. It can be assumed that the Czech winger will get a boost when Evgeny Kuznetsov (suspension) replaces Eller at the pivot on the second line.
