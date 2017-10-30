Vrana scored the Capitals' only goal in a 2-1 loss against the Flames on Sunday.

The goal snapped a five-game pointless streak for Vrana, who has been inconsistent early this season. He has three goals and six points through 12 games, which overall isn't that bad, but the points have come in streaks. That makes Vrana an interesting streaming option for the Flames' next game Thursday, but until the young forward can show some consistency, fantasy owners can't count on him on a regular basis.