Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Tallies helper Tuesday
Vrana recorded an assist and two shots during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.
The helper gives Vrana three goals and five points in as many games as the 22-year-old is starting to round into form as a top-six winger as he's knocking on the door of a career season heading into restricted free agency this summer. The Czech winger has been productive enough to warrant rostering in standard formats and a must-own in deeper leagues.
