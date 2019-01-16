Vrana recorded an assist and two shots during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

The helper gives Vrana three goals and five points in as many games as the 22-year-old is starting to round into form as a top-six winger as he's knocking on the door of a career season heading into restricted free agency this summer. The Czech winger has been productive enough to warrant rostering in standard formats and a must-own in deeper leagues.