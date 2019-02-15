Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Tallies two points
Vrana registered a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and three shots during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Vrana has compiled three goals and seven points over his last eight games as he continues to steadily break out in 2018-19. In striking distance of a 50-point campaign, the 22-year-old is producing enough to merit rostering in standard formats.
