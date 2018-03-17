Vrana lit the lamp and had a power-play helper in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Friday.

Vrana made the most of his limited ice time, as he only played 9:12 (and a mere 0:55 on the power play). The 13th-overall pick from the 2014 NHL Draft has some prospect sheen to him, but on a veteran, win-now team like the Capitals he has yet to carve out a significant role. He gives them some depth scoring, he has 25 points in 64 games, but not much more.