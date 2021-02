Vrana tallied a goal on three shots Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Vrana picked the glove-side corner from the right faceoff circle to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead 11:31 into the second period. The goal, which proved to be the game-winner, was the second in as many games for Vrana. The 24-year-old has picked up four points in four contests since the calendar turned to February and now trails only Nicklas Backstrom for the team lead in goals with five.