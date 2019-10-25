Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Two points Thursday
Vrana scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Vrana got on the board with a nifty spinning goal in the second period, and then provided a helper on Alex Ovechkin's second of the night. The multi-point outing snapped a three-game drought for the winger. For the year, the 23-year-old has seven points and 30 shots on goal in 12 contests.
