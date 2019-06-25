Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Will receive qualifying offer
Vrana is expected to receive a qualifying offer ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
No surprise that the Capitals are going to retain Vrana's RFA rights after the Czech winger posted career highs in goals (24), points (47), and games played (82) in his third pro season. The anemic bump in the salary cap ceiling could alter the contours of a contract extension for the 23-year-old winger, but given his development into a top-six forward, expect him to be an integral part of the Capitals offense once again in 2019-20.
