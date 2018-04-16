Beagle tallied a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's Game 2 defeat.

The always reliable pivot had missed the final three games of the regular season and Game 1 of the Caps' First-Round series against the Jackets while dealing with an upper-body injury. Beagle didn't seem at all limited in his return, logging just shy of 13 minutes of time on ice, and figures to be an occasional offensive contributor while filling a checking role.