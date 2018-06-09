Capitals' Jay Beagle: Champion of three ranks
Beagle has made hockey history as the only player to win a championship in the ECHL, AHL and NHL, Kathryn Tappen of NBC Sports reports.
Beagle won the ECHL's Kelly Cup with the Idaho Steelheads 11 years ago, and he also wrapped his mitts around the AHL's Calder Cup in back-to-back seasons (2009 and 2010) before laying claim to the Stanley Cup with the Capitals on Thursday. Now 32 years old, Beagle is set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. He chipped in 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) over 79 regular-season games while scoring twice to supplement six assists over 23 contests in the postseason. We'll wait to see where he ends up before projecting his fantasy value for the upcoming campaign.
