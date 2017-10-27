Capitals' Jay Beagle: Contributes assist Thursday
Beagle had an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
The defensive specialist has two points in his last three games on a Caps offense that is suddenly quite anemic. The undrafted Canadian is as close to a hot streak as he is likely to get and set a career high of 30 points last season, but his fantasy value is strictly confined to deeper leagues.
