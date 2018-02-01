Capitals' Jay Beagle: Contributes helper Wednesday
Beagle recorded an assist during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Beagle has a modest hot streak going by his standards with a goal and three points in his last six games. However, his primary use as a defensive specialist and lack of offensive opportunity limit his fantasy value to deeper leagues.
