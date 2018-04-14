Coach Barry Trotz indicated after Saturday's practice that it's "possible" Beagle will return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 2 against the Blue Jackets, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Beagle -- who has sat each of the last four contests -- returned to practice with the team Saturday and centered the fourth line alongside Chandler Stephenson and Alex Chiasson during rushes. While it's no guarantee that he will be ready to rock in Game 2, he's certainly trending in the right direction heading into game day. Another update Sunday should clarify his status for the contest.