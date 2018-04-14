Capitals' Jay Beagle: Could return for Game 2
Coach Barry Trotz indicated after Saturday's practice that it's "possible" Beagle will return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 2 against the Blue Jackets, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Beagle -- who has sat each of the last four contests -- returned to practice with the team Saturday and centered the fourth line alongside Chandler Stephenson and Alex Chiasson during rushes. While it's no guarantee that he will be ready to rock in Game 2, he's certainly trending in the right direction heading into game day. Another update Sunday should clarify his status for the contest.
More News
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Effectively ruled out of Game 1•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Takes to ice late in practice•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Skates after practice•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Out for final game of regular season•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...