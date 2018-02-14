Capitals' Jay Beagle: Dealing with undisclosed ailment
Beagle (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
There hasn't been any other information given on Beagle's condition, but it seems safe to assume that the veteran pivot sustained the injury during Tuesday's loss to Winnipeg. Beagle is likely to take part in morning skate Thursday and have his playing status determined after that. Though not someone who'll fill the statsheet on a regular basis, Beagle has put up six goals and 19 points through 56 games, a stellar return for a fourth-line player.
