Beagle (upper body) practiced Thursday, but the center remains day-to-day ahead of Game 1 against the Blue Jackets for the first round of playoffs, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz was the one that relayed this update on Beagle. Had he not called the penalty-killing specialist "day-to-day" after the practice session, we'd feel much more optimistic about his chances of playing right from the get-go. However, it now appears that Game 2 on Sunday is a more realistic target for the 32-year-old.