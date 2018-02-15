Beagle (undisclosed) figures to suit up against the Wild on Thursday, per Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

There was some concern that Beagle would be unable to give it a go versus Minnesota, after taking an illegal slash from Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien on Tuesday -- for which the blueliner was issued a max fine. The 31-year-old Beagle has notched a mere 19 points this season and could struggle to reach the 30-point mark, a feat he achieved for the first time in 2016-17.