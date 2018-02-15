Capitals' Jay Beagle: Expected to play Thursday
Beagle (undisclosed) figures to suit up against the Wild on Thursday, per Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.
There was some concern that Beagle would be unable to give it a go versus Minnesota, after taking an illegal slash from Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien on Tuesday -- for which the blueliner was issued a max fine. The 31-year-old Beagle has notched a mere 19 points this season and could struggle to reach the 30-point mark, a feat he achieved for the first time in 2016-17.
