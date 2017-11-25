Capitals' Jay Beagle: Fills stat sheet with goal, assist and three shots
Beagle recorded an empty-net goal, assist, plus-2 rating and two shots on goal over 13:16 minutes in a 3-1 victory against the Lightning on Friday.
It was a strong night for the 32-year-old, who hadn't posted a point in 10 games. He had a career-year in 2016-17, registering 13 goals and 30 points with a plus-20 rating, but those numbers have taken a tumble to three goals and seven points with a plus-1 rating in 24 contests this season. Perhaps Friday will get him going, but owners still shouldn't expect him to reach last season's totals.
