Beagle generated a secondary assist against the Lightning on Monday in a 3-0 win to take Game 6 of the conference finals.

The fourth-line center worked with Chandler Stephenson in setting the table for Devante Smith-Pelly's goal in the third period. We doubt that there's been a whole lot of fantasy owners depending on Beagle in playoff pools, but he's an efficient offensive producer who has been known to strike for the occasional goal or assist.