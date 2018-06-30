Capitals' Jay Beagle: Hot topic in free agency
Beagle has several teams interested in potentially acquiring him through free agency, and it's driving the center's price up ahead of the signing period, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet reports.
Beagle is a pending unrestricted free agent who will be able to sign with any club Sunday. Previous reports noted that Beagle would like to continue playing for the Capitals, but that was before the club renewed defenseman John Carlson's deal for eight years and $64 million. From a fantasy perspective, Beagle is best left for deep leagues, but it's important to note that the last two years have been his most productive campaigns offensively -- we're talking 30 and 22 points, respectively, in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Waiting to discuss contract extension•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Champion of three ranks•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Surprising playoff production continues•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Garners assist as Caps tie series•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Notches helper in Game 6 win•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Two helpers in Game 6 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...