Beagle has several teams interested in potentially acquiring him through free agency, and it's driving the center's price up ahead of the signing period, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet reports.

Beagle is a pending unrestricted free agent who will be able to sign with any club Sunday. Previous reports noted that Beagle would like to continue playing for the Capitals, but that was before the club renewed defenseman John Carlson's deal for eight years and $64 million. From a fantasy perspective, Beagle is best left for deep leagues, but it's important to note that the last two years have been his most productive campaigns offensively -- we're talking 30 and 22 points, respectively, in a bottom-six role.