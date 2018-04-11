Beagle (upper body) missed practice Wednesday, so he's doubtful for Thursday's Game 1 contest against the Blue Jackets for the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Capitals are expected to be without forwards Beagle and Travis Boyd (illness) in the playoff opener. Given that Beagle's an imposing center who plays solid line defense, the Capitals should be feeling his absence against this incredibly physical Flyers team with the intensity bound to be at its highest point of the season.