Capitals' Jay Beagle: Notches helper in Game 6 win
Beagle picked up an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 6.
The Caps' fourth line supplied the team's only goal in regulation, giving Beagle his fourth point (one goal, three assists) in 11 playoff games. He's averaging just over 12 minutes of ice time a night and has only taken five shots so far this postseason, so don't expect him to suddenly make a big impact in the conference finals against the Lightning.
