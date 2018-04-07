Capitals' Jay Beagle: Out for final game of regular season
Beagle (upper body) will sit out Saturday's regular-season finale against the Devils, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Beagle finishes the 2017-18 regular season with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) through 79 games. He didn't get any power-play opportunities, but the 32-year-old averaged 2:31 of ice time on the penalty kill this season. The plan is for him to return for the playoffs, which begins next week.
