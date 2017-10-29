Beagle scored the final goal in Saturday's 5-2 comeback win over the Oilers.

The marker gives him two goals and four points in 11 games which keeps him on track to near last season's career-high of 30 points. Though it's not enough to give him fantasy value outside of deeper leagues, the Caps will take all the offense they can get as they try to break out of an early-season slump.

