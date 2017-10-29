Capitals' Jay Beagle: Pots empty-netter Saturday
Beagle scored the final goal in Saturday's 5-2 comeback win over the Oilers.
The marker gives him two goals and four points in 11 games which keeps him on track to near last season's career-high of 30 points. Though it's not enough to give him fantasy value outside of deeper leagues, the Caps will take all the offense they can get as they try to break out of an early-season slump.
More News
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Contributes assist Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Pots shorthanded goal Friday•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Records helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Not on protected list•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Posts assist in Tuesday's victory•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Tallies assist Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...