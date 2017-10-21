Capitals' Jay Beagle: Pots shorthanded goal Friday
Beagle scored a shorthanded goal Friday in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings.
Not known for packing an offensive punch, the 32-year-old pivot has a respectable two points in eight games for a fourth-line defensive specialist. While it's a nice bonus for the Capitals, he's likely to regress from his current 33.3% shooting percentage and does not garner enough offensive opportunities to have much fantasy value outside of deeper leagues.
