Beagle scored a shorthanded goal Friday in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings.

Not known for packing an offensive punch, the 32-year-old pivot has a respectable two points in eight games for a fourth-line defensive specialist. While it's a nice bonus for the Capitals, he's likely to regress from his current 33.3% shooting percentage and does not garner enough offensive opportunities to have much fantasy value outside of deeper leagues.