Beagle tallied an assist and two shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Beagle has now managed to register at least 20 points in three of his last four seasons. Combined with his faceoff and defensive prowess, the 32-year-old forward is an invaluable contributor for the Capitals, though his lack of overall offensive output doesn't provide him the same level of esteem in most fantasy circles.