Beagle had an assist in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.

The defensive specialist had a breakout season in 2016-17 and is on his way to besting the 30-points he had a year ago. There's a bit of variance in his linemates on the fourth line as Washington tries to sort out the bottom-six, but the 31-year-old pivot is an invaluable penalty killer and faceoff specialist. Whether he can contribute enough offensively to warrant fantasy consideration outside of the deepest of formats is still to be determined.