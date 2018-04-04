Beagle (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Predators on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Beagle's continued absence likely won't be noticed by the bulk of fantasy owners, considering he has scored one goal in his previous 25 outings, while adding just four assists. The center was unable to recreate his 2016-17 campaign, in which he cracked the 30-point mark for the first time in his career. Travis Boyd figures to slot into the fourth line in Beagle's stead.