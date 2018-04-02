Beagle (upper body) won't play against St. Louis on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Unfortunately for Beagle, he was just three games away from skating in every contest of 2017-18, and this will be the first game he'll miss of the year. With Washington already having clinched the Metropolitan Division there's no reason to rush the 32-year-old back, but a return Thursday against Nashville shouldn't be out of the cards.