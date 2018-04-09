Capitals' Jay Beagle: Skates after practice
Beagle (upper body) hit the ice following Monday's practice session, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
It's certainly good news that Beagle is back skating, but that fact that he is unable to join his teammates on the ice doesn't bode well for his availability heading into Thursday's Game 1 clash with the Blue Jackets. Considering the center has just one goal in his previous 25 contests, he is unlikely to factor into most owners playoff pools even if he is healthy.
