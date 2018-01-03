Beagle tallied an assist and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Beagle had gone eight games without a point before recording the helper on Devante Smith-Pelly's marker in the first period. The 31-year-old is an invaluable defensive forward for the Capitals, but he's taken a step back offensively with just four goals and 12 points in 41 contests, relegating his value to the deepest of fantasy formats.