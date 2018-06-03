Beagle delivered a strong, two-assist performance Saturday in a 3-1, Game 3 win over Vegas.

Beagle won 62 per cent of his face-offs in the playoffs, which is even better than his exceptional regular season. The 32-year-old, fourth-line pivot has been an invaluable part of the Caps' postseason run. Beagle's 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 22 games this postseason is just one point shy of his overall career playoff production (11 points in 62 games).