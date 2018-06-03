Capitals' Jay Beagle: Surprising playoff production continues
Beagle delivered a strong, two-assist performance Saturday in a 3-1, Game 3 win over Vegas.
Beagle won 62 per cent of his face-offs in the playoffs, which is even better than his exceptional regular season. The 32-year-old, fourth-line pivot has been an invaluable part of the Caps' postseason run. Beagle's 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 22 games this postseason is just one point shy of his overall career playoff production (11 points in 62 games).
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...