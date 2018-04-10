Capitals' Jay Beagle: Takes to ice late in practice
Beagle (upper body) was on the ice for the tail end of practice Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Lars Eller and Chandler Stephenson rounded out the bottom six for the majority of the a.m. session, leaving Beagle questionable for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup quarterfinals versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday. Beagle is far from an offensive dynamo, but he produced seven goals and 22 assists through 79 regular-season games, and when it comes to playoff pools, it's less about his skills than how far you think the Capitals will go in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
