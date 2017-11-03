Beagle recorded an assist and two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The defensive specialist is riding a bit of a hot streak with two goals and four points in his last six games along with a plus-3 rating. The undrafted center is a key cog in the bottom-six given his faceoff and penalty-killing prowess, but his lack of offensive opportunities will continue to limit his fantasy upside to deeper leagues. He should finish somewhere in the 20-25 point range.