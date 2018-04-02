Capitals' Jay Beagle: Upper-body injury surfaces
Beagle will not return after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Penguins on Sunday.
Beagle may be underappreciated in the fantasy realm since his primary role is to frustrate the opposition with his stingy line defense. The power forward is starting roughly 75 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone, which is a career-high rate. We're expecting a quick turnaround with his evaluation since the Capitals go right back to work for a road game against the Blues on Monday.
More News
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Records assist Saturday•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Dealing with undisclosed ailment•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Contributes helper Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Snaps point drought Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Jay Beagle: Fills stat sheet with goal, assist and three shots•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...