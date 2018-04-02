Beagle will not return after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Penguins on Sunday.

Beagle may be underappreciated in the fantasy realm since his primary role is to frustrate the opposition with his stingy line defense. The power forward is starting roughly 75 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone, which is a career-high rate. We're expecting a quick turnaround with his evaluation since the Capitals go right back to work for a road game against the Blues on Monday.